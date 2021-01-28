Inverness Counsel LLC NY Has $386,000 Stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Inverness Counsel LLC NY boosted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 300.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,344 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,008 shares during the period. Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dearborn Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 301.8% during the fourth quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 13,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after purchasing an additional 10,225 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 6,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 4,554 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 3,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 327.3% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 5,643 shares during the period. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJK traded up $1.18 during trading on Thursday, hitting $75.26. 23,841 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 668,385. The business’s fifty day moving average is $73.75 and its 200 day moving average is $67.96. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.37 and a fifty-two week high of $78.72.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

