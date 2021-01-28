Inverness Counsel LLC NY Invests $6.42 Million in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Inverness Counsel LLC NY bought a new position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 32,275 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock, valued at approximately $6,424,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Professional Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SEA by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,961 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. raised its holdings in SEA by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 2,669 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in SEA by 431.0% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 154 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in SEA by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,671 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in SEA in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.36% of the company’s stock.

SE traded up $20.27 on Thursday, hitting $226.05. 158,383 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,591,332. Sea Limited has a fifty-two week low of $35.61 and a fifty-two week high of $240.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $207.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $166.30. The stock has a market cap of $73.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.63 and a beta of 1.36.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. SEA had a negative net margin of 38.59% and a negative return on equity of 144.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.41) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Sea Limited will post -3.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SE shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on SEA from $168.00 to $198.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Bank of America upped their price target on SEA from $164.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised SEA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on SEA from $168.00 to $198.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on SEA from $166.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.82.

Sea Limited engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as livestreaming of gameplay and social features , such as user chat and online forums.

