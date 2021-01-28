Inverness Counsel LLC NY Purchases 210 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Inverness Counsel LLC NY grew its position in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $1,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its position in shares of Moody’s by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 2,920 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its position in Moody’s by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 163 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in Moody’s by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,151 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in Moody’s by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,336 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,145,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its position in Moody’s by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 429 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

MCO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Moody’s from $293.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Moody’s from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Moody’s from $300.00 to $292.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Moody’s from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $299.08.

In other Moody’s news, EVP John J. Goggins sold 16,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.58, for a total transaction of $4,519,403.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,741 shares in the company, valued at $6,613,767.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 42,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.99, for a total value of $11,944,933.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 270,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,851,530.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 101,547 shares of company stock worth $28,845,276 over the last quarter. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:MCO traded up $10.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $273.09. 22,801 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 886,809. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $277.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $281.56. Moody’s Co. has a one year low of $164.19 and a one year high of $305.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77. The firm has a market cap of $51.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.18.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.50. Moody’s had a return on equity of 170.55% and a net margin of 34.31%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.15 earnings per share. Moody’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 10.17 EPS for the current year.

About Moody’s

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings and assessment services; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

