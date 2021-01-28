Inverness Counsel LLC NY Purchases 3,396 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Inverness Counsel LLC NY boosted its position in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 45,925 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,396 shares during the quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $16,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ANSS. CWM LLC grew its position in ANSYS by 48.5% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 153 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 765 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in shares of ANSYS by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,255 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. XTX Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ANSYS in the 4th quarter worth $430,000. Finally, Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in ANSYS by 75.0% in the 4th quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 518 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. 89.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on ANSS shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on ANSYS from $310.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of ANSYS in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. ANSYS presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $310.50.

In other news, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 22,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.87, for a total transaction of $7,452,736.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 190,145 shares in the company, valued at $64,244,291.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Maria T. Shields sold 14,296 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.87, for a total value of $5,259,069.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,854 shares of company stock valued at $15,450,581. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANSS traded up $20.20 during trading on Thursday, hitting $369.05. 12,133 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 498,414. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $361.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $331.10. The company has a market cap of $31.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.93 and a beta of 1.23. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52-week low of $200.07 and a 52-week high of $380.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.60.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The software maker reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.10. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 24.88%. The business had revenue of $367.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $365.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its engineering simulation technologies are built; multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite, which delivers cross-physics parallel processing capabilities for simulation software; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

