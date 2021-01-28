Inverness Counsel LLC NY Sells 2,271 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Inverness Counsel LLC NY decreased its stake in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 24,993 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,271 shares during the quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s holdings in MSCI were worth $11,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MSCI. FMR LLC lifted its position in MSCI by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,528,952 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,178,035,000 after acquiring an additional 556,688 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of MSCI in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,431,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MSCI in the third quarter valued at about $64,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 4.3% in the third quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,124 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MSCI during the third quarter worth about $1,641,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Get MSCI alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Atlantic Securities cut shares of MSCI from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of MSCI in a report on Monday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $416.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of MSCI from $391.00 to $422.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of MSCI from $360.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. MSCI has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $398.44.

Shares of MSCI stock traded up $1.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $394.38. 21,465 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 533,796. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $430.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $385.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.12 and a beta of 0.91. MSCI Inc. has a 1-year low of $218.65 and a 1-year high of $455.81.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The technology company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $443.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.64 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 226.94% and a net margin of 34.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that MSCI Inc. will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.24, for a total value of $945,600.00. Also, insider Scott A. Crum sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total transaction of $395,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,170,205. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,401,025 over the last quarter. 2.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MSCI Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, broker-dealer structured products, and asset allocation.

Featured Story: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI).

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.