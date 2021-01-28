Inverness Counsel LLC NY Sells 4,764 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Inverness Counsel LLC NY trimmed its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 49,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,764 shares during the quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $2,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in USB. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,491,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $496,773,000 after purchasing an additional 2,392,958 shares during the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 42,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.8% during the third quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 43,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,576,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Pensionfund Sabic increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 16.5% during the third quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 49,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,771,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 41,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 2,144 shares during the last quarter. 71.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider James B. Kelligrew sold 2,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.55, for a total value of $116,297.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,470,833.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

USB traded up $1.25 during trading on Thursday, hitting $44.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 438,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,630,189. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.18, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $28.36 and a twelve month high of $55.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.95. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.80 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 10.99%. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, December 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.71%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on USB shares. TheStreet upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Stephens upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $43.50 to $51.50 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.39.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

