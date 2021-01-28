Invesco Asia Trust plc (IAT.L) (LON:IAT) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $366.47

Invesco Asia Trust plc (IAT.L) (LON:IAT)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $366.47 and traded as high as $414.03. Invesco Asia Trust plc (IAT.L) shares last traded at $401.50, with a volume of 40,255 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 368.55 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 320.32. The company has a market cap of £263.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 231.76.

Invesco Asia Trust plc (IAT.L) Company Profile (LON:IAT)

Invesco Asia Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Invesco Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by INVESCO Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Asia and Australia. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

