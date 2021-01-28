Invesco Cleantech ETF (NYSEARCA:PZD) Shares Bought by Cambridge Trust Co.

Cambridge Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Cleantech ETF (NYSEARCA:PZD) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 118,220 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,229 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Invesco Cleantech ETF were worth $8,882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco Cleantech ETF by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 82,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,822,000 after acquiring an additional 9,952 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Cleantech ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 38,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,256,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Cleantech ETF by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 36,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after acquiring an additional 3,212 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Cleantech ETF by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 2,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Cleantech ETF in the third quarter worth $1,238,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PZD opened at $76.54 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.99. Invesco Cleantech ETF has a 52 week low of $32.41 and a 52 week high of $83.84.

Invesco Cleantech ETF Profile

PowerShares Cleantech Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of The Cleantech Index (the Index). The Cleantech Index is an equally weighted index that consists of stocks of publicly-traded cleantech companies and American Depository Receipts (ADR’s) based on such stocks.

