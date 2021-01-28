Invesco DB Precious Metals Fund (NYSEARCA:DBP) Trading Down 0.1%

Invesco DB Precious Metals Fund (NYSEARCA:DBP)’s stock price fell 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $51.05 and last traded at $51.05. 3,828 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 31,477 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.10.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.38.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Invesco DB Precious Metals Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Quantitative Advantage LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco DB Precious Metals Fund by 3.1% during the third quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC now owns 58,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,011,000 after buying an additional 1,778 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Invesco DB Precious Metals Fund by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after buying an additional 4,106 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC increased its position in Invesco DB Precious Metals Fund by 173.2% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 12,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 7,690 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco DB Precious Metals Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $412,000.

