Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID) Short Interest Down 97.8% in January

Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decrease of 97.8% from the December 31st total of 80,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 106,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of PID stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $15.75. The company had a trading volume of 98,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,878. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.75 and a 200-day moving average of $14.60. Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF has a 12-month low of $9.35 and a 12-month high of $17.26.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were given a $0.114 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 21st. This is a positive change from Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%.

