Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV) Shares Sold by Cardan Capital Partners LLC

Cardan Capital Partners LLC lessened its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV) by 67.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 38,973 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82,593 shares during the period. Cardan Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF were worth $1,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in XMLV. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 21,375.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Investment Security Group Inc. Co. ADV increased its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Investment Security Group Inc. Co. ADV now owns 32,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 21,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. increased its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 45,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,883,000 after buying an additional 4,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 11,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 2,518 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:XMLV opened at $49.29 on Thursday. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $31.91 and a 12 month high of $55.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.67.

