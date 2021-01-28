Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF (NASDAQ:PSCH) Hits New 1-Year High at $188.45

Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF (NASDAQ:PSCH) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $188.45 and last traded at $188.21, with a volume of 300 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $186.60.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $175.57 and its 200 day moving average is $155.43.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $104,000. Seelaus Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $217,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $239,000. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $256,000.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF Company Profile (NASDAQ:PSCH)

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Health Care Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped HealthCare Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States healthcare companies.

