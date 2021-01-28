Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The savings and loans company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports. Investors Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 18.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISBC opened at $11.26 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.95. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. Investors Bancorp has a 52-week low of $6.31 and a 52-week high of $12.57.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ISBC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Investors Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Investors Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.10.

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, and money market accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans; one-to four-family residential mortgage loans secured by one-to four-family residential real estate; and consumer and other loans primarily consisting of home equity loans, and home equity lines of credit, as well as various insurance products comprising life insurance, fixed annuities, and indexed annuities.

