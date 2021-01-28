Investors Buy High Volume of Put Options on Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors purchased 969 put options on the company. This is an increase of 1,728% compared to the average volume of 53 put options.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Jefferies Financial Group from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th.

In other Jefferies Financial Group news, major shareholder Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $2,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 1,500.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,240,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,301,000 after buying an additional 1,162,570 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 99.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 296,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,572,000 after buying an additional 147,950 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Jefferies Financial Group during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Kwmg LLC boosted its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 5.8% during the third quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 111,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after buying an additional 6,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Jefferies Financial Group during the third quarter valued at about $3,755,000. 67.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE JEF opened at $23.12 on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group has a 1-year low of $11.20 and a 1-year high of $27.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 1.46.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.61. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 13.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Jefferies Financial Group will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This is a positive change from Jefferies Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.64%.

About Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group Inc, a diversified financial services company, engages in investment banking and capital markets, asset management, and direct investing businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company also offers equities research, sales, and trading services; equity finance services comprising financing, securities lending, and other prime brokerage services; and wealth management services to high net worth individuals, their families and businesses, private equity and venture funds, and small institutions.

