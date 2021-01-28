Investors Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL)

Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 2,974 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,402% compared to the typical volume of 198 put options.

In related news, CEO Kosta N. Kartsotis sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.85, for a total value of $355,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,290,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,996,418.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Darren E. Hart sold 82,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.71, for a total transaction of $800,851.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Fossil Group during the first quarter worth $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Fossil Group during the third quarter worth $66,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Fossil Group by 58.6% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,800 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Fossil Group in the third quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Fossil Group by 70.6% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,600 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 8,940 shares during the period. 83.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FOSL stock opened at $23.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.42. Fossil Group has a one year low of $2.69 and a one year high of $28.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.07 and a beta of 1.98.

Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The accessories brand company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter. Fossil Group had a negative net margin of 5.51% and a negative return on equity of 15.60%. The firm had revenue of $435.50 million during the quarter.

Fossil Group Company Profile

Fossil Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes consumer fashion accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's products include traditional watches, smartwatches, jewelry, handbags, small leather goods, belts, and sunglasses.

