Invictus Hyperion Fund Achieves Market Capitalization of $17.31 Million (IHF)

Invictus Hyperion Fund (CURRENCY:IHF) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. During the last seven days, Invictus Hyperion Fund has traded 2.4% lower against the dollar. One Invictus Hyperion Fund coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000432 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Invictus Hyperion Fund has a total market capitalization of $17.31 million and $18,595.00 worth of Invictus Hyperion Fund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.24 or 0.00069184 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $297.45 or 0.00885667 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00005922 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.06 or 0.00050791 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002979 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0703 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,406.23 or 0.04187094 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002978 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00014812 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00017662 BTC.

Invictus Hyperion Fund Profile

Invictus Hyperion Fund (CRYPTO:IHF) is a coin. Invictus Hyperion Fund’s total supply is 119,662,263 coins and its circulating supply is 119,211,099 coins. Invictus Hyperion Fund’s official Twitter account is @ic_invictus and its Facebook page is accessible here. Invictus Hyperion Fund’s official website is invictuscapital.com/hyperion. The Reddit community for Invictus Hyperion Fund is /r/invictuscapital and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Invictus Hyperion Fund is a platform for investors who want to gain access to diversified portfolios of expertly-vetted early phase investments in the blockchain economy. The main functions of Hyperion Fund ecosystem are exposure to diversified portfolios, the power of syndication, expert engagement with entrepreneurs, AI intelligence in the prediction of ICO’s, 24 hours trading and ICO guidance/promotion. The Invictus Hyperion Fund native asset is the IHF token. IHF token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 utility token to be used as a payment method to gain access to the diversified portfolios. “

Invictus Hyperion Fund Coin Trading

Invictus Hyperion Fund can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Invictus Hyperion Fund directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Invictus Hyperion Fund should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Invictus Hyperion Fund using one of the exchanges listed above.

