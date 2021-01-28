iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA) Shares Sold by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors trimmed its position in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA) by 28.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,497 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,759 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF were worth $263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of QLTA. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. now owns 164,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,626,000 after purchasing an additional 16,917 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 86.7% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 27,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after buying an additional 12,587 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 60.4% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 34,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,000,000 after buying an additional 13,037 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 125,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,350,000 after buying an additional 12,909 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 46,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,689,000 after buying an additional 12,484 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Aaa - A Rated Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

QLTA opened at $57.77 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.20. iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.79 and a fifty-two week high of $59.53.

Read More: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QLTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Aaa - A Rated Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Aaa - A Rated Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.