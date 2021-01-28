iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Sets New 12-Month High at $387.20

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $387.20 and last traded at $386.05, with a volume of 25049 shares. The stock had previously closed at $385.84.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $375.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $350.60.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Financial Corp IN grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 87.7% in the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:IVV)

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

