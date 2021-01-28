iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Sold by Berkshire Bank

Berkshire Bank lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,483 shares of the company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. Berkshire Bank’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IJH. FMR LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 14.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 158,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,059,000 after buying an additional 20,065 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,358,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 18,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,514,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 3,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 43.5% in the third quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 32,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,060,000 after buying an additional 9,912 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IJH traded up $2.30 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $238.36. The stock had a trading volume of 62,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,446,999. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $234.41 and a 200 day moving average of $205.56. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $117.87 and a 52-week high of $247.58.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

