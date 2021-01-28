iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE) Shares Purchased by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE) by 99.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,469 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,674 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF were worth $1,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 81.8% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $272,000.

ESGE opened at $44.16 on Thursday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF has a 12 month low of $23.58 and a 12 month high of $46.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.99.

