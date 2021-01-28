iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) is Money Design Co. Ltd.’s 8th Largest Position

Money Design Co. Ltd. increased its position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 298,325 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,035 shares during the period. iShares MBS ETF comprises approximately 3.8% of Money Design Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Money Design Co. Ltd.’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $32,852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 144.4% during the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 26,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,966,000 after buying an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth purchased a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Diversified LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $225,000.

Shares of MBB opened at $110.16 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.11. iShares MBS ETF has a 1-year low of $104.79 and a 1-year high of $111.31.

iShares MBS ETF Company Profile

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

