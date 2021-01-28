iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF (BATS:PICK) Trading Down 0.1%

iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF (BATS:PICK)’s share price dropped 0.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $38.54 and last traded at $38.77. Approximately 114,599 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $38.81.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.68.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PICK. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 834,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,361,000 after purchasing an additional 141,830 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF by 77.8% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 12,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 5,448 shares during the period. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,767,000.

