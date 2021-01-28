iShares MSCI Global Multifactor ETF (NYSEARCA:ACWF) Shares Down 0.6%

iShares MSCI Global Multifactor ETF (NYSEARCA:ACWF) traded down 0.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $35.19 and last traded at $35.19. 8,464 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 12% from the average session volume of 9,648 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.40.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.31.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACWF. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Multifactor ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 121,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,617,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. Darwin Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Multifactor ETF by 521.1% during the third quarter. Darwin Advisors LLC now owns 67,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,010,000 after acquiring an additional 56,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Global Multifactor ETF by 43.6% during the third quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 31,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,000 after acquiring an additional 9,586 shares during the period.

