iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SIZE) Shares Sold by Centaurus Financial Inc.

Centaurus Financial Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SIZE) by 53.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,947 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,743 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF were worth $550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SIZE. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF by 2,334.7% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 2,895 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $276,000. Cooper Financial Group raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 78,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,351,000 after buying an additional 3,373 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,916,000 after buying an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vivid Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. now owns 49,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,655,000 after buying an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SIZE opened at $110.59 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.87. iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.20 and a fifty-two week high of $115.66.

