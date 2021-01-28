iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Stake Trimmed by Retirement Planning Group

Retirement Planning Group lowered its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 45,404 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,732 shares during the period. iShares Select Dividend ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of Retirement Planning Group’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Retirement Planning Group’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $4,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Command Bank purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 650.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $82,000.

DVY traded up $1.00 on Thursday, hitting $99.49. The company had a trading volume of 12,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 931,356. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $97.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.61. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $61.89 and a 1-year high of $107.03.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Profile

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

