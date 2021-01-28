iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. trimmed its holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 590 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IGSB. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 746.3% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. First Command Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 47.1% in the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:IGSB opened at $55.11 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.01. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $47.21 and a 12 month high of $55.30.

