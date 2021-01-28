iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) Shares Sold by Canal Capital Management LLC

Canal Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 167 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 100 ETF accounts for about 1.7% of Canal Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Canal Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares S&P 100 ETF worth $4,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $625,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 18,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,163,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 6,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 111.4% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 100 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA OEF traded up $2.76 on Thursday, reaching $175.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,763. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $171.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.07. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 52 week low of $101.87 and a 52 week high of $178.00.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

Recommended Story: What is cost of equity?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.