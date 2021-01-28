iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) Shares Acquired by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 270.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 156,247 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 114,022 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $11,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $657,000. Affiance Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 261.7% during the fourth quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 296.3% during the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 91,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,643,000 after purchasing an additional 68,776 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 106.5% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 9,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 5,023 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 260.8% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 27,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,986,000 after purchasing an additional 19,873 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IJK opened at $74.08 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $73.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.96. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $36.37 and a 1-year high of $78.72.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Featured Story: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.