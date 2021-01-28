iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) Shares Purchased by Bangor Savings Bank

Bangor Savings Bank increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,641 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $1,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 103.8% during the fourth quarter. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 16,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after acquiring an additional 8,647 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $226,000. Hudson Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 129.1% during the fourth quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC now owns 87,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,589,000 after acquiring an additional 49,504 shares during the period. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 88.4% during the fourth quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,784,000 after acquiring an additional 14,348 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $6,583,000.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF stock traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $89.58. The stock had a trading volume of 12,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 547,040. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $45.34 and a 1-year high of $92.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $87.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.48.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

