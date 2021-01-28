iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) Shares Acquired by Money Design Co. Ltd.

Money Design Co. Ltd. grew its stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 145,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 6,859 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Money Design Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Money Design Co. Ltd.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $12,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IYR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 2,300.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,599,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $127,698,000 after buying an additional 1,532,809 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $80,839,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 77.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 809,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,412,000 after purchasing an additional 352,903 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $14,614,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,842,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $226,931,000 after purchasing an additional 174,391 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IYR opened at $85.55 on Thursday. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $56.27 and a twelve month high of $100.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $84.36 and a 200 day moving average of $82.48.

About iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

Recommended Story: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.