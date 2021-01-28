Islay Capital Management LLC Has $202,000 Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Islay Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 12.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,400 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WMT. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Lipe & Dalton acquired a new stake in Walmart in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 57.6% in the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Walmart by 206.4% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 337 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on WMT shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Walmart from $154.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. FIX lowered Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $157.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Walmart from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “fair value” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walmart currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.28.

NYSE WMT opened at $143.84 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $406.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.00 and a 52 week high of $153.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $145.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.16. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. The firm had revenue of $134.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Walmart news, EVP Judith J. Mckenna sold 10,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.49, for a total value of $1,504,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 500,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.49, for a total transaction of $76,245,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,673,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,475,124,214.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,425,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,381,363,395 in the last quarter. 50.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

