Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM) CFO Judith M. Matthews Sells 33,868 Shares

Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM) CFO Judith M. Matthews sold 33,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.73, for a total value of $58,591.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 62,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,125. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of ITRM stock opened at $1.38 on Thursday. Iterum Therapeutics plc has a twelve month low of $0.45 and a twelve month high of $6.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.73 million, a P/E ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 1.49.

Get Iterum Therapeutics alerts:

Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.22). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Iterum Therapeutics plc will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Iterum Therapeutics from $1.00 to $1.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating on shares of Iterum Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.70.

About Iterum Therapeutics

Iterum Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing anti-infectives for multi-drug resistant pathogens in Ireland and the United States. The company is developing sulopenem, a novel penem anti-infective compound with oral and IV formulations that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of uncomplicated urinary tract infections, complicated urinary tract infections, and complicated intra-abdominal infections.

Recommended Story: Why is the conference call important?

Receive News & Ratings for Iterum Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iterum Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.