ITM Power (OTCMKTS:ITMPF) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

ITM Power (OTCMKTS:ITMPF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 21.55% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “ITM Power Plc manufactures integrated hydrogen energy solutions for grid balancing and energy storage services as well as for the production of clean fuel for transport, renewable heat and chemicals. ITM Power Plc is based in Sheffield, United Kingdom. “

Get ITM Power alerts:

Separately, Bryan, Garnier & Co began coverage on ITM Power in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

ITMPF stock opened at $9.05 on Tuesday. ITM Power has a 12 month low of $1.13 and a 12 month high of $10.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.66.

ITM Power Company Profile

ITM Power Plc designs, manufactures, and sells hydrogen energy systems for energy storage, transportation, and industrial sectors in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, the Netherlands, and the United States. It offers HGas for power-to-gas, clean fuel, and industrial hydrogen applications. The company is also involved in the research and development of scientific and engineering projects; development and manufacture of prototype products; and sale of electrolysis equipment and hydrogen storage solutions.

Further Reading: What is Liquidity?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ITM Power (ITMPF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ITM Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITM Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.