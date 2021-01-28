IZE Hits One Day Volume of $19,386.00 (IZE)

IZE (CURRENCY:IZE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. One IZE token can now be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000349 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, IZE has traded 48.1% lower against the dollar. IZE has a total market cap of $487.98 million and $19,386.00 worth of IZE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002982 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.04 or 0.00050749 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000789 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.48 or 0.00126471 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.82 or 0.00267455 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.47 or 0.00066913 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.95 or 0.00065356 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 19.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $114.69 or 0.00341478 BTC.

IZE Token Profile

IZE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,160,881,000 tokens. The official website for IZE is izeholdings.io/en.

Buying and Selling IZE

IZE can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IZE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IZE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IZE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

