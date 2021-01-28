James W. Bernau Purchases 2,959 Shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc. (NASDAQ:WVVI) Stock

Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc. (NASDAQ:WVVI) CEO James W. Bernau purchased 2,959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.74 per share, for a total transaction of $19,943.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 419,567 shares in the company, valued at $2,827,881.58. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ WVVI opened at $6.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $34.17 million, a PE ratio of 16.40 and a beta of 0.88. Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc. has a one year low of $4.50 and a one year high of $7.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 4.92 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.92 million for the quarter. Willamette Valley Vineyards had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 12.02%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Willamette Valley Vineyards stock. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc. (NASDAQ:WVVI) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 35,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.72% of Willamette Valley Vineyards at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.31% of the company’s stock.

Willamette Valley Vineyards Company Profile

Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc produces and sells wine in the United States and internationally. It primarily offers Pinot Noir, Chardonnay, Pinot Gris, Pinot Blanc, Methode Champenoise Brut, Rose, and Riesling branded wines under the Willamette Valley Vineyards label; Semi-Sparkling Muscat branded wine under the Tualatin Estate Vineyards label; Syrah, Merlot, Cabernet Sauvignon, Grenache, Cabernet Franc, Tempranillo, Malbec, The Griffin, and Viognier branded wines under the Griffin Creek label; and Oregon Blossom branded wine under the Oregon Cellars label.

