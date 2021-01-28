Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 39.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 102,901 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 68,240 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $12,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 909.1% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 222 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 677.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Insight Financial Services acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000.

NASDAQ IEF opened at $119.16 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $119.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.01. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $112.56 and a one year high of $123.41.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

