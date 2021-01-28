Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Grows Stock Holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 81,108 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,748 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $10,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CDW by 3,744.4% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of CDW by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 20,677 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,554,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in CDW in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,793,000. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its holdings in CDW by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 68,710 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,055,000 after acquiring an additional 6,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in CDW by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 22,038 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,634,000 after acquiring an additional 3,056 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

Get CDW alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on CDW shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of CDW from $140.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of CDW from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of CDW from $136.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CDW has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.60.

CDW stock opened at $133.02 on Thursday. CDW Co. has a twelve month low of $73.39 and a twelve month high of $146.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $132.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.49. The company has a market cap of $19.02 billion, a PE ratio of 26.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.10.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.32. CDW had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 88.43%. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CDW Co. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Collin B. Kebo sold 6,000 shares of CDW stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.27, for a total transaction of $793,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,345,124.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,500 shares of CDW stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.45, for a total transaction of $467,075.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,934,654.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About CDW

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

Read More: Gap Up Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW).

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.