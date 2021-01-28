Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $10.27 Million Holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV) by 13.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 146,344 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,739 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF were worth $10,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ESGV. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $217,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 3,029.0% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,878 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,166,000 after acquiring an additional 7,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 59.9% in the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 6,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 2,268 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:ESGV opened at $70.48 on Thursday. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $38.85 and a 52 week high of $72.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $70.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.75.

