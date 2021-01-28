Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $14.28 Million Stock Holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its position in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 446,506 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,190 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $14,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ENB. FMR LLC boosted its position in Enbridge by 9.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,710,735 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $264,873,000 after buying an additional 785,573 shares in the last quarter. Woodstock Corp boosted its position in Enbridge by 5.6% in the third quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 57,145 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after buying an additional 3,052 shares in the last quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC boosted its position in Enbridge by 0.4% in the third quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 661,077 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $19,297,000 after buying an additional 2,884 shares in the last quarter. Verity & Verity LLC boosted its position in Enbridge by 211.6% in the third quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 180,680 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,337,000 after buying an additional 122,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in Enbridge by 78.8% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,083 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Shares of NYSE ENB opened at $33.84 on Thursday. Enbridge Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.57 and a twelve month high of $43.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.40. The company has a market capitalization of $68.53 billion, a PE ratio of 47.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.04). Enbridge had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 5.57%. The firm had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.6523 dividend. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Enbridge’s payout ratio is 123.00%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Enbridge from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Enbridge from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Enbridge from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Enbridge from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Enbridge currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.19.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Recommended Story: Intrinsic Value

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.