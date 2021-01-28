Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,553 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 1,198 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $12,865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,764 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Holderness Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 5,891 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,780 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 445 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on FDX. Credit Suisse Group set a $368.00 price target on FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of FedEx in a report on Friday, December 18th. Argus raised their price target on FedEx from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. UBS Group raised their price target on FedEx from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $286.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $312.00.

FedEx stock opened at $242.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $263.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $244.50. The company has a market capitalization of $64.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.42, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $88.69 and a fifty-two week high of $305.66.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.82. The company had revenue of $20.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.45 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 3.28%. FedEx’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 17.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Joshua Cooper Ramo sold 13,461 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.70, for a total value of $3,536,204.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,194,333.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 8.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

