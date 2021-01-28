Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Raises Position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 39.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 26,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,433 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $14,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in MarketAxess by 3.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,647,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,756,515,000 after buying an additional 118,334 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in MarketAxess by 3.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,641,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $797,072,000 after buying an additional 48,152 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in MarketAxess by 2,386.6% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,212,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,392,000 after buying an additional 1,163,338 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in MarketAxess by 20.5% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 977,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $470,902,000 after buying an additional 166,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in MarketAxess by 98.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 226,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $113,384,000 after buying an additional 112,329 shares during the last quarter. 90.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other MarketAxess news, Director Stephen P. Casper sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.96, for a total value of $416,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,600 shares in the company, valued at $5,882,576. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard M. Mcvey sold 41,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $565.17, for a total transaction of $23,171,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 850,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $480,595,700.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 52,200 shares of company stock valued at $29,266,161. Company insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MKTX opened at $534.43 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $549.35 and a 200 day moving average of $520.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.61 and a beta of 0.41. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $275.49 and a 12-month high of $606.45.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $171.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.27 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 42.73% and a return on equity of 33.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. Analysts predict that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be given a $0.66 dividend. This is a positive change from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MKTX shares. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of MarketAxess from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $576.00 to $588.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MarketAxess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $590.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $608.00 to $599.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $509.82.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

