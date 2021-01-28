Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 23,109 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 201,516 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 23,109 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $11,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 133.1% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,142,381 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $324,947,000 after purchasing an additional 2,936,687 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 117,783,804 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,442,757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949,534 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,602,538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $969,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582,739 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 435.3% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 1,821,648 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $115,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481,374 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 106.0% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,679,176 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $104,808,000 after acquiring an additional 863,916 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on GILD shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley raised Gilead Sciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Gilead Sciences from $67.00 to $625.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Gilead Sciences from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Gilead Sciences has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.40.

GILD stock opened at $65.48 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $61.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.05. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.56 and a fifty-two week high of $85.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 3.15.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.77% and a net margin of 5.48%. The firm had revenue of $6.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.20 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

