JanOne (NASDAQ:JAN) Shares Gap Up to $9.52

JanOne Inc. (NASDAQ:JAN)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $9.52, but opened at $19.10. JanOne shares last traded at $21.65, with a volume of 70,060 shares changing hands.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.77.

JanOne (NASDAQ:JAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.27 million during the quarter. JanOne had a negative net margin of 33.60% and a negative return on equity of 161.07%.

About JanOne (NASDAQ:JAN)

JanOne Inc develops treatments for conditions that cause severe pain. The company, through its non-addictive pain-relieving drugs, focuses on reduction for need of opioid prescriptions to treat disease associated pain that can lead to opioid abuse. Its lead candidate JAN101 provides slow-release formulation of sodium nitrite therapeutic for treatment of peripheral artery disease (PAD).

