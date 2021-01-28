JanOne (NASDAQ:JAN) Stock Price Up 23.3%

JanOne Inc. (NASDAQ:JAN) shares rose 23.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $6.49 and last traded at $6.45. Approximately 712,012 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 298% from the average daily volume of 178,876 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.23.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.77.

Get JanOne alerts:

JanOne (NASDAQ:JAN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.27 million for the quarter. JanOne had a negative net margin of 33.60% and a negative return on equity of 161.07%.

JanOne Company Profile (NASDAQ:JAN)

JanOne Inc develops treatments for conditions that cause severe pain. The company, through its non-addictive pain-relieving drugs, focuses on reduction for need of opioid prescriptions to treat disease associated pain that can lead to opioid abuse. Its lead candidate JAN101 provides slow-release formulation of sodium nitrite therapeutic for treatment of peripheral artery disease (PAD).

Featured Article: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for JanOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JanOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.