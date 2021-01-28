JCDecaux SA (DEC.PA) (EPA:DEC) Given a €19.50 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

JCDecaux SA (DEC.PA) (EPA:DEC) has been given a €19.50 ($22.94) target price by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 18.76% from the company’s current price.

DEC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays set a €20.00 ($23.53) target price on JCDecaux SA (DEC.PA) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Berenberg Bank set a €18.00 ($21.18) target price on JCDecaux SA (DEC.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley set a €18.00 ($21.18) target price on JCDecaux SA (DEC.PA) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €16.00 ($18.82) target price on JCDecaux SA (DEC.PA) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €18.50 ($21.76) target price on JCDecaux SA (DEC.PA) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €17.88 ($21.04).

Shares of DEC opened at €16.42 ($19.32) on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €17.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €16.39. JCDecaux SA has a 52-week low of €27.02 ($31.79) and a 52-week high of €36.90 ($43.41).

JCDecaux SA engages in outdoor advertising activities worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment is involved in advertising in shopping malls; renting street furniture; selling and renting equipment; and the provision of cleaning, maintenance, and other services.

