JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Price Target Raised to $133.00 at Macquarie

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) had its price objective upped by Macquarie from $107.00 to $133.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the information services provider’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised JD.com from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on JD.com from $104.00 to $107.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JD.com from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of JD.com from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of JD.com from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $87.18.

Get JD.com alerts:

NASDAQ:JD opened at $90.09 on Wednesday. JD.com has a 1-year low of $32.70 and a 1-year high of $101.68. The company has a market capitalization of $131.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.39, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $87.40 and a 200 day moving average of $79.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The information services provider reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $3.06. JD.com had a return on equity of 10.00% and a net margin of 4.14%. The firm had revenue of $25.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.93 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that JD.com will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JD. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of JD.com by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 504 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its position in JD.com by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 2,746 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in JD.com by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,988 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JD.com by 50.1% in the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 650 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in shares of JD.com by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 5,379 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. 40.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About JD.com

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

Further Reading: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for JD.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.