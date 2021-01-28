JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Research Coverage Started at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $114.00 price target on the information services provider’s stock.

JD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of JD.com from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of JD.com from $104.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JD.com from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of JD.com from $99.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of JD.com from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $87.18.

Get JD.com alerts:

NASDAQ JD opened at $90.09 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.25. The company has a market cap of $131.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.92. JD.com has a 1 year low of $32.70 and a 1 year high of $101.68.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The information services provider reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $3.06. JD.com had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 10.00%. The business had revenue of $25.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.93 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that JD.com will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JD. FMR LLC lifted its position in JD.com by 11.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,911,771 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,138,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938,559 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in JD.com by 148.1% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,039,090 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $546,304,000 after acquiring an additional 4,201,988 shares in the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in JD.com by 10.8% during the third quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 6,131,251 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $475,847,000 after acquiring an additional 600,000 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of JD.com by 67.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,613,578 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $435,670,000 after buying an additional 2,262,301 shares during the period. Finally, Third Point LLC increased its stake in shares of JD.com by 36.9% in the third quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 4,450,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $345,364,000 after buying an additional 1,200,000 shares during the period. 40.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About JD.com

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

Further Reading: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for JD.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.