Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MSADY)

MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MSADY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of MS&AD Insurance Group in a report released on Monday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Ban now expects that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $1.86 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.72. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for MS&AD Insurance Group’s FY2022 earnings at $2.26 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.41 EPS.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised MS&AD Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th.

OTCMKTS MSADY opened at $14.73 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. MS&AD Insurance Group has a 52 week low of $11.23 and a 52 week high of $17.43. The company has a market capitalization of $17.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.59.

About MS&AD Insurance Group

MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides insurance and financial services worldwide. The company offers fire and allied, marine, personal accident, voluntary automobile, compulsory automobile liability, and other non-life insurance products; and individual insurance, individual annuity insurance, group insurance, and other life insurance products.

