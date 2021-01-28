Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Auto Trader Group plc’s FY2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:ATDRY)

Auto Trader Group plc (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Auto Trader Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Thorne forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.04 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Auto Trader Group’s FY2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

Get Auto Trader Group alerts:

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Monday, November 9th. Liberum Capital raised Auto Trader Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Peel Hunt lowered Auto Trader Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Auto Trader Group stock opened at $1.99 on Thursday. Auto Trader Group has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $2.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.87.

Auto Trader Group Company Profile

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers, home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

Featured Story: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Auto Trader Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auto Trader Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.