Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Graco Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:GGG)

Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Graco in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Boroditsky now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $2.48 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.31. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Graco’s FY2022 earnings at $2.59 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.80 EPS.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.10. Graco had a return on equity of 29.38% and a net margin of 18.88%. The business had revenue of $470.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on GGG. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Graco from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Graco in a report on Friday, October 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Graco from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.20.

GGG stock opened at $68.59 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.80. Graco has a fifty-two week low of $38.43 and a fifty-two week high of $76.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.25. The company has a market cap of $11.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.56.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Graco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Graco by 52.9% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Graco in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Graco by 521.6% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Graco by 2,355.9% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. 84.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Eric Etchart sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.16, for a total value of $256,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,039,068.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dale D. Johnson sold 7,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.50, for a total value of $500,324.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 260,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,816,713. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 127,524 shares of company stock valued at $8,556,066 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.12% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This is a positive change from Graco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 15th. Graco’s payout ratio is currently 39.47%.

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes, and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems, and applicators.

